Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Trading Down 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.83. 399,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,219,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AVDL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

Insider Activity

The company has a market capitalization of $768.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

In other news, Director Linda Palczuk purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $39,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,447. This represents a 7.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Two Seas Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 4,296,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,669 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,173,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after buying an additional 798,415 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,080,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,117,000 after buying an additional 753,332 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,105,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,151,000 after buying an additional 716,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,623,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after buying an additional 483,787 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Further Reading

