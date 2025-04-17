Avenir Corp Cuts Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Avenir Corp decreased its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the quarter. Markel Group accounts for approximately 9.6% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $94,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Markel Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,856.80, for a total value of $1,485,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at $120,446,902.40. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. The trade was a 0.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,764.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,843.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,748.60. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,417.65 and a 12-month high of $2,063.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,702.20.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

