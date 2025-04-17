Avenir Corp Raises Stake in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Avenir Corp raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,093,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 118,387 shares during the quarter. Cytosorbents comprises about 0.3% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Avenir Corp owned about 0.06% of Cytosorbents worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,781,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 26,195 shares during the period. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Cytosorbents Co. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $63.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cytosorbents ( NASDAQ:CTSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 118.54% and a negative net margin of 49.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTSO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Featured Articles

