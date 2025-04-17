Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 547,381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 814,604 shares.The stock last traded at $81.37 and had previously closed at $72.69.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average is $84.65.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 1,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $133,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,250. This represents a 41.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

