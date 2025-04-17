Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF) Short Interest Update

Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Avon Protection Price Performance
OTCMKTS AVNBF opened at C$17.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.61. Avon Protection has a twelve month low of C$14.05 and a twelve month high of C$19.82.
Avon Protection Company Profile
