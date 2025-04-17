Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF) Short Interest Update

Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

OTCMKTS AVNBF opened at C$17.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.61. Avon Protection has a twelve month low of C$14.05 and a twelve month high of C$19.82.

Avon Protection Company Profile

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

