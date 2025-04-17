AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.08% from the stock’s current price.

AZEK has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AZEK from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AZEK from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.50 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of AZEK in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.53.

Get AZEK alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZEK

AZEK Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $46.63. 1,245,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,789. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.54. AZEK has a 52 week low of $35.48 and a 52 week high of $54.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AZEK

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,387 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $1,020,980.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 883,765 shares in the company, valued at $44,258,951.20. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 623.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in AZEK by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.