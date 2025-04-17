B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 33,069,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 20,198,756 shares.The stock last traded at $3.30 and had previously closed at $3.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BTG shares. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTG

B2Gold Stock Performance

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -16.67%.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in B2Gold by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in B2Gold by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 38,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.