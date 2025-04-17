Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, an increase of 82.6% from the March 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Babcock International Group Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of BCKIF stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Babcock International Group has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $10.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25.
Babcock International Group Company Profile
