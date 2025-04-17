Banc Funds Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Banc Funds Co. LLC reduced its position in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,287 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $9,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 2,346.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 287,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 276,161 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $4,930,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 527,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 229,932 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 753.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 197,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 174,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alerus Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Alerus Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alerus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALRS opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $425.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.67. Alerus Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Alerus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Alerus Financial Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

