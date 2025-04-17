Banc Funds Co. LLC Reduces Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Banc Funds Co. LLC trimmed its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,616,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,210 shares during the quarter. Old Second Bancorp accounts for 3.2% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $28,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSBC. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

OSBC stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.84. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on OSBC. Raymond James raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.