Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 152,280 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Banc Funds Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,433 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 152,280 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $11,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $32.63. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at SmartFinancial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

In other SmartFinancial news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn acquired 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.75 per share, with a total value of $40,379.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 96,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,595.50. This represents a 1.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

SmartFinancial Profile

(Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

