Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 33,147 Shares of LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB)

Banc Funds Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,147 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in LINKBANCORP were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNKB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of LINKBANCORP by 2,122.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of LINKBANCORP by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in LINKBANCORP by 133.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,011 shares in the last quarter. 37.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNKB shares. Hovde Group assumed coverage on LINKBANCORP in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ LNKB opened at $6.43 on Thursday. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $240.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10.

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. LINKBANCORP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 15.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

