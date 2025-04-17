Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 961,000 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the March 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 20,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBVA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 28.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4439 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.23%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

