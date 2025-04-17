Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Down 35.8% in March

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 291,800 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the March 15th total of 454,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 355,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Banco Macro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMA traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.90. 270,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,755. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.53 and a 200 day moving average of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.53. Banco Macro has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $118.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Macro

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at about $920,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

