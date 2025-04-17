Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.54, but opened at $6.76. Banco Santander shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 497,307 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banco Santander Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.1152 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Banco Santander by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Featured Articles

