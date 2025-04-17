BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Short Interest Update

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the March 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BANDAI NAMCO Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:NCBDY traded up C$0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$17.61. 2,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,455. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.15. BANDAI NAMCO has a 1 year low of C$8.83 and a 1 year high of C$17.80.
About BANDAI NAMCO
