BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Short Interest Update

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the March 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BANDAI NAMCO Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCBDY traded up C$0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$17.61. 2,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,455. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.15. BANDAI NAMCO has a 1 year low of C$8.83 and a 1 year high of C$17.80.

About BANDAI NAMCO

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing.

