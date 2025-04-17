Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,415,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,692,000 after acquiring an additional 569,385 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra Research boosted their price objective on Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The company has a market cap of $283.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.62.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

