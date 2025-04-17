Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Argus

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price trimmed by Argus from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BAC. UBS Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of BAC opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $43.62. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $283.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

