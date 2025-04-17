Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.

Bank of Communications Stock Up 4.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06.

Bank of Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.5408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 10.09%. This is a boost from Bank of Communications’s previous dividend of $0.49. Bank of Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 26.73%.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services in China. The company offers savings deposit products, including demand deposits, lump-sum deposits and withdrawal, time deposit of small savings for lump-sum withdrawal, interest withdrawal on principal deposited, time-demand deposit, call deposit, swap management, and education deposit; personal certificate of deposit; salary financing A; and foreign currency deposit.

