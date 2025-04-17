Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, April 17th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. This is a 5.9% increase from Bank of Queensland’s previous interim dividend of $0.17.
Bank of Queensland Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98.
About Bank of Queensland
