Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, April 17th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. This is a 5.9% increase from Bank of Queensland’s previous interim dividend of $0.17.

Bank of Queensland Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98.

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

