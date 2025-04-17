Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $409.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS.
Bank OZK Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.05. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $53.64.
Bank OZK Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.01%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Bank OZK
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.
