Barclays Cuts Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Price Target to $400.00

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $440.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CPAY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Corpay in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.38.

CPAY stock opened at $306.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $343.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. Corpay has a 12-month low of $247.10 and a 12-month high of $400.81.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corpay will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corpay news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total transaction of $910,683.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,434.45. The trade was a 16.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter worth about $2,569,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Corpay by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Corpay by 95.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,372,000 after purchasing an additional 66,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

