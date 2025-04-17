Barclays Lowers Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $8.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.98% from the stock’s current price.

F has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after acquiring an additional 57,182,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $387,282,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,512,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535,335 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 2,905.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,989,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,278,153,000 after buying an additional 6,497,321 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

