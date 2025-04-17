Barclays PLC Buys 330,861 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 113.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 623,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,861 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $56,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 62.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DocuSign from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of DocuSign from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. William Blair upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $1,340,435.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,472. This represents a 14.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 15,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $1,306,582.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,485.98. This represents a 16.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,607,439 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $76.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $107.86.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.94 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

