Barclays PLC Has $62.48 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114,229 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $62,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,691,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,867,000 after purchasing an additional 271,381 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 262,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 441.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 15,207 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of IR stock opened at $71.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.36.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

