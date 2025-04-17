Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $53,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,391,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Trimble by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,377,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,937 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $50,041,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,837,000 after purchasing an additional 520,980 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Trimble by 1,064.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 456,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,257,000 after buying an additional 417,313 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of TRMB opened at $58.28 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $153,702.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at $729,529.98. This represents a 17.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $411,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,421 shares of company stock worth $831,683. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

