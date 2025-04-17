Barratt Redrow plc (LON:BTRW) Insider Purchases 4,750 Shares

Barratt Redrow plc (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) insider Mike Scott acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 436 ($5.77) per share, for a total transaction of £20,710 ($27,412.31).

Barratt Redrow Trading Down 0.0 %

BTRW opened at GBX 438.48 ($5.80) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 425.03. Barratt Redrow plc has a twelve month low of GBX 386.09 ($5.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 507.40 ($6.72).

Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 9.30 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

Barratt Redrow Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.15) target price on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Barratt Redrow plc is an exceptional FTSE 100 listed UK home builder, building the homes the country needs, and dedicated to quality, service and sustainability.

Together, we offer a range of highly respected and complementary brands, Barratt, David Wilson and Redrow.

We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, through our focus on:

✅ Quality – We deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes which are built to the highest standards.

