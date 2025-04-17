Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Barrick Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.33.

ABX stock opened at C$28.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.42. The firm has a market cap of C$34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.65. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$21.73 and a 1 year high of C$29.50.

In related news, Senior Officer Henri Louis Gonin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.72, for a total transaction of C$27,720.55. Also, Director Dennis Mark Bristow purchased 230,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.71 per share, with a total value of C$5,936,042.34. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

