Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on UTI

Universal Technical Institute Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE UTI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 373,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,557. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 39,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $1,098,571.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,849.20. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Brochick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $220,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,360.03. This represents a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,427 shares of company stock worth $2,575,729 over the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 856,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 29,461 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after acquiring an additional 85,417 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.