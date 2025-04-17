Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as low as C$0.18. Bear Creek Mining shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 870,057 shares changing hands.

Bear Creek Mining Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$28.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63, a P/E/G ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.58.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

