Beazley (LON:BEZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 822.25 ($10.91) and traded as high as GBX 927.50 ($12.31). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 915.87 ($12.15), with a volume of 2,254,398 shares traded.

Beazley Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 873.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 822.92.

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 137 ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Beazley had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 32.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beazley plc will post 101.6172507 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beazley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is a boost from Beazley’s previous dividend of $14.20. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

Beazley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beazley

In other Beazley news, insider Adrian Cox sold 27,772 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 902 ($11.97), for a total transaction of £250,503.44 ($332,364.92). 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

