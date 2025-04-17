Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,637 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $96.07 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 326,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $32,080,385.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,876,675.56. The trade was a 2.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 328 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.33 per share, with a total value of $34,876.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,899,637.98. This trade represents a 0.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 576,944 shares of company stock worth $56,944,064 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortinet from $123.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Fortinet from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

