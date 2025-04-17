Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $83.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.90 and its 200-day moving average is $112.68.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

