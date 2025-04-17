Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $293,000 Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 243,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 294,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,712,000 after buying an additional 92,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $978.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Equinix from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $822.00 to $834.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,028.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.59.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 215 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.73, for a total transaction of $199,891.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,513.85. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total transaction of $643,308.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,878,652.27. This represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,040 shares of company stock worth $6,547,068. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $778.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a PE ratio of 91.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.14 and a 12 month high of $994.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $853.90 and a 200-day moving average of $898.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 219.42%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.