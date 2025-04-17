Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,221 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 52,254 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $925,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.06, for a total value of $111,034.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,805,286.70. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,615,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,256,000. This represents a 10.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,315 shares of company stock worth $2,121,012 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $485.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a PE ratio of -220.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $377.85 and a 52 week high of $519.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $485.70 and a 200-day moving average of $464.91.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.