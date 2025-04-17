Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $120.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

