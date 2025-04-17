Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,500,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

AAAU stock opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $33.02.

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

