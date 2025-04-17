Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Leidos by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $1,979,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Leidos by 959.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 497.9% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after buying an additional 58,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $139.89 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.23 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,260.48. This trade represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. This represents a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.23.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

