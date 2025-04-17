Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Flavin Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $3,033,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $1,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $96.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $159.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.90.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

