Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,032 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 18.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 642.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 209,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in MasTec by 5.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $331,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,490. This trade represents a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTZ. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on MasTec in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

MasTec Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MTZ opened at $117.41 on Thursday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.29 and a 52 week high of $166.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

