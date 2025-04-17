Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 174 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 18.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,279,000 after buying an additional 32,810 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Castellan Group lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castellan Group now owns 31,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of MTH stock opened at $62.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average is $82.78. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $59.27 and a 1-year high of $106.99.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.17. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.50 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.51 per share, for a total transaction of $819,610.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 811,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,441,915.92. This trade represents a 1.37 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 595 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $43,607.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,789.63. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,683 shares of company stock worth $122,547. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

