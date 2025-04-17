Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 189 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $635,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Broadview Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS opened at $117.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.