Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 522,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 298,407 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $23,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHE. StockNews.com raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 1.1 %

BHE opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $52.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.55.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $232,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,398,347.60. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.