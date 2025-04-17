Benchmark Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Benchmark reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Landstar System from $177.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.92.

Landstar System Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $134.28 on Monday. Landstar System has a one year low of $128.99 and a one year high of $196.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. Analysts predict that Landstar System will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 17.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,685,000 after buying an additional 39,223 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 24.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,036,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

