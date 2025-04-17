Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 1,394 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 96.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,058,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,857,000 after purchasing an additional 18,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,229,000 after buying an additional 78,186 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,312,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,066,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK stock opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $134,175.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,369.52. This represents a 8.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $503,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,808.40. The trade was a 16.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $11,217,263 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

