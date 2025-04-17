Bessemer Group Inc. Has $127,000 Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,159 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 836.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAV opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $12.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other news, SVP James L. Veler, Jr. sold 13,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $149,944.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 14,323 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $160,990.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,057.48. The trade was a 20.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,164 shares of company stock valued at $411,122. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

