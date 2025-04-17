Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 107,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,064,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,889,000 after purchasing an additional 88,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $417,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $138.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.76. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.38 and a fifty-two week high of $183.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.