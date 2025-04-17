Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $153,000 in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,596,000. Capula Management Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,441,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certior Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,467,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

INDA opened at $51.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.62. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.