Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $116.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.23 and a fifty-two week high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on J shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.14.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

