Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 535 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $149.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.38 and a twelve month high of $176.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.